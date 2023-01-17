Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Sculpture Recognised As ‘World’s Largest Sand Hockey Stick’

Bhubaneswar, Jan 17: A sculpture created by eminent sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has been recognised as the ‘world’s largest sand hockey stick’ by World Records India, a not-for-profit organisation.

Pattnaik had created the 105-foot-long sand sculpture with 5,000 hockey balls on the banks of Mahanadi River in Cuttack on the occasion of the ongoing Men’s Hockey World Cup in the state.

“I feel very happy to get this certificate from World Records India,” Pattnaik said. (Agencies)