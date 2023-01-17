EMPLOYMENT (17-01-2023)

Required Urgently

1. Zonal Head for J&K

Sal: 55+Inc, exp. min 10 yrs

2. team leaders for all distt. of j&k

sal: rs 20k+inc exp. min 5 yrs.

3. h.r. manager (female) for j&k

sal: negotiable exp. must

star gps solutions india

contact: 7889935683

Email: stargpsindia234@gmail.com

Dr. Bindra’s animal care centre

Required Graduate Office Assistant with basic Computer Knowledge

Send ur resume at

animalcarecentrejammu@gmail.com

Or whatsapp on 9419681111

Wanted

chowkidar

Salary negotiable

Contact:- 9115609010

Distributor Required

A Reputed Indian company dealing in Smart TVs,Music Systems, Geysers, ACs, Washing Machines, Coolers, Fans, Mobile Accss etc is looking for a Distributor in different regions of J&K.Interested Parties may contact at -9682371138

JOB OFFER

One Junior Accountant (Male) – Full Time

For a Reputed Medical Institute in Gandhi Nagar

Contact:

08069247134

INDIRA PUBLIC HR SEC. SCHOOL JANIPUR

urgently required

1. Exp. Eng. Teacher (Upto 10th class)

2. General Line Teacher

Contact Immediately with personal bio data between 10 am to 12 pm

Principal

7889919654, 9149446366

Required

Driver Ex-serviceman

Contact

Attention R K Gupta

142 Sector 3

Trikuta Nagar

Required Receptionist/ Typist

Wanted female Receptionist with good computer typing speed at A-One Ultrasound clinic, Gandhi nagar and Bakshi nagar. Interview time between 5pm to 6pm at A One Ultrasound clinic, Bakshi nagar (near gurdwara)

Contact 9419149035, 8082201656

Required Driver

Indian Driver for South Koera Seoul

Salary – 1.6 lac plus OT per month

5 Day working

15 days holiday yearly to India

6 years work visa

Food and Accomodation Free

Contact No.: 7889560818

Urgent Required

Sale Executive, Marketing Executive, Computer Operator, Billing Executive, Tele caller, Service Supervisor, Auto Driver for Tata Ace.

Experience in Automobiles Two Wheelers will be preferred only.

Devika Automobiles Auth. Dealer of Hero Motocorp Ltd. Greater Kailash Kunjwani Bye Pass Jammu Near Amandeep Hospital

Contact No.: 9086085859, 9055485859

Whatsapp your CV on this number

NURSES (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Healthcare Services

293-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

7006832169 – Harsh Mahajan

No.1 in Services since from 2016