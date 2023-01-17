EMPLOYMENT (17-01-2023)

Required Urgently
1. Zonal Head for J&K
Sal: 55+Inc, exp. min 10 yrs
2. team leaders for all distt. of j&k
sal: rs 20k+inc exp. min 5 yrs.
3. h.r. manager (female) for j&k
sal: negotiable exp. must
star gps solutions india
contact: 7889935683
Email: stargpsindia234@gmail.com
Dr. Bindra’s animal care centre
Required Graduate Office Assistant with basic Computer Knowledge
Send ur resume at
animalcarecentrejammu@gmail.com
Or whatsapp on 9419681111
Wanted
chowkidar
Salary negotiable
Contact:- 9115609010
Distributor Required
A Reputed Indian company dealing in Smart TVs,Music Systems, Geysers, ACs, Washing Machines, Coolers, Fans, Mobile Accss etc is looking for a Distributor in different regions of J&K.Interested Parties may contact at -9682371138
JOB OFFER
One Junior Accountant (Male) – Full Time
For a Reputed Medical Institute in Gandhi Nagar
Contact:
08069247134
INDIRA PUBLIC HR SEC. SCHOOL JANIPUR
urgently required
1. Exp. Eng. Teacher (Upto 10th class)
2. General Line Teacher
Contact Immediately with personal bio data between 10 am to 12 pm
Principal
7889919654, 9149446366
Required
Driver Ex-serviceman
Contact
Attention R K Gupta
142 Sector 3
Trikuta Nagar
Required Receptionist/ Typist
Wanted female Receptionist with good computer typing speed at A-One Ultrasound clinic, Gandhi nagar and Bakshi nagar. Interview time between 5pm to 6pm at A One Ultrasound clinic, Bakshi nagar (near gurdwara)
Contact 9419149035, 8082201656
Required Driver
Indian Driver for South Koera Seoul
Salary – 1.6 lac plus OT per month
5 Day working
15 days holiday yearly to India
6 years work visa
Food and Accomodation Free
Contact No.: 7889560818
Urgent Required
Sale Executive, Marketing Executive, Computer Operator, Billing Executive, Tele caller, Service Supervisor, Auto Driver for Tata Ace.
Experience in Automobiles Two Wheelers will be preferred only.
Devika Automobiles Auth. Dealer of Hero Motocorp Ltd. Greater Kailash Kunjwani Bye Pass Jammu Near Amandeep Hospital
Contact No.: 9086085859, 9055485859
Whatsapp your CV on this number
NURSES (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Healthcare Services
293-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
7006832169 – Harsh Mahajan
No.1 in Services since from 2016