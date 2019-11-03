Successfully dealt with issues in problematic place like Kashmir: Satya Pal Malik

PANAJI: Satya Pal Malik, who was sworn in as the Governor of Goa on Sunday, said he successfully dealt with the issues in Kashmir, which is known as a “problematic place”, and looks to spend his tenure in the costal state in a peaceful way.

Jammu and Kashmir is peaceful now and is on the path of progress, Malik who was the last Governor of the erstwhile state said.

Bombay High Court Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog administered the oath of office to Malik at the Raj Bhavan here. (AGENCIES)