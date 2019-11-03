India struggle to 148 for six in opening T20

NEW DELHI: There were no demons in the wicket but none of the Indian batsmen could play a substantial knock as the hosts settled for a below par 148 for six in the opening T20 International against Bangladesh here on Sunday.

It was a struggle for the Indian batsmen throughout after they were invited to bat at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

At the top, after skipper Rohit Sharma’s early dismissal, Shikhar Dhawan scored at a slow pace, managing just 41 off 42 balls.

Dhawan, who has been struggling to find his touch since his comeback, was top-the scorer for India but he consumed seven overs before running himself out and it affected team’s scoring rate.

Much was expected from India's young brigade but save Shreyas Iyer, none took the attack by the scruff of its neck.