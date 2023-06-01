Successful G20 Meeting In Kashmir A Big Lesson To Trouble Makers: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Jun 1: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that the successful G20 meeting in Kashmir has given a big lesson to trouble makers.

The three-day – Tourism G20 Working Group meeting- which was the first major international event in Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019, concluded in Srinagar on May 25. The meeting was attended by around 60 foreign delegates.

“The holding of a successful G20 event is a moment of pride for the country. It is also a big lesson for those people who always try to create trouble in J&K,” he said while addressing a World Milk Day programme in Srinagar.

Sinha said the main reason for the successful conduct of the G20 event was that J&K has changed after 2019- when the erstwhile state’s special status was scrapped.

“People of J&K showed their enthusiasm toward the G20 event and the main reason for it is that after 2019 under the leadership of Prime Minister, J&K has changed. ..The confidence of people in administration and Prime Ministerji has increased and J&K has moved ahead,” he said.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha said the places in Kashmir which were known for violence are now hosting Tiranga rallies.

“The places like Shopian and Pulwama which were known for other reasons now host Tiranga rallies and over 10,000 people participate and shout bhart mata ki jai. This is the change J&K has seen in the last three years,” he said.

On World Milk Day, Sinha said the J&K will be milk surplus in the coming five years as they have embarked on a journey of holistic development and this sector remains at the centrestage.

He said the dairy sector has the potential to boost other sectors also.

“The implementation of Kisan Samparak Scheme has uplifted our marginal farmers and given a boost to our agri sector. It has not only helped in increasing the average productivity but also helped in creating more and more jobs,” he added.

The Chief Guest Parshottam Rupala, Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India mentioned that India’s dairy sector is growing rapidly due to the combined contributions of all the stakeholders. The minister said that the government aims to ensure the growth of the livestock sector by increasing farmers’ access to animal health and credit services.

Rupala inaugurated a Book on “3Fs (feed, fodder & feeding) for sustainable dairy production” and Training of A-HELP for 2023-24.

More than 500 farmers participated in the event. The achievements of the department Farmer oriented information were showcased through stalls.