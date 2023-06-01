Kashmiri Pandit killing | State Investigation Agency Raids 9 Locations

Srinagar, June 1: Jammu and Kashmir Police’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday raided nine locations in south Kashmir in the ongoing investigation into the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit earlier this year, officials said.

Sanjay Sharma (40), who worked as an ATM guard, was shot dead by suspected militants in the Achan area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 26.

On Thursday, SIA Kashmir carried out searches at nine locations in three districts of Pulwama, Shopian, and Anantnag in south Kashmir.

“Some electronic gadgets including mobile phones, electronic storage devices, SIM cards, documents, bank documents etc relevant to the ongoing investigation have been seized during these searches and preliminary questioning provided very pertinent leads in the case,” officials of the SIA said.

The searches were carried out in pursuance of search warrants issued by the Special Court for UAPA offences (designated under the NIA Act) Pulwama, actively assisted by sister agencies, during the pre-dawn hours today, they said.

The case of killing of Sharma was initially investigated by Pulwama Police and subsequently it was transferred to the SIA Kashmir.

“Investigation is progressing well and the agency is hopeful of taking it to its logical conclusion,” the SIA officials said. (Agencies)