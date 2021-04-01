Sub-inspector injured after hit by unknown vehicle at check post in Kathua

JAMMU: A sub-inspector rank officer of Jammu and Kashmir police who is posted as Police Post incharge Marheen in Kathua district was critically injured after he was knocked down by an unknown vehicle at a police naka late last night.

Senior superintendent of police Kathua, RC Kotwal said that that SI Vikas Sharma, who is incharge Police Post Marheen, was on a routine vehicle checking duty outside the post during late evening hours on Wednesday when an unknown vehicle hit him.

“The officer has received injuries in his head and after being given the first aid at Kathua hospital, he was shifted to GMC Jammu for specialised treatment,” SSP Kathua said. (KNO)