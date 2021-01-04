Students protest for mass promotion

Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, Jan 4: Demanding mass promotion of Ist , 3rd and 5th semester candidates, students of Government Degree College Mendhar today protested and held a strong demonstration.

Led by the Student Union president Dilshad Qadri, they raised slogans in support of their demand and appealed Jammu University Vice-Chancellor to order mass promotion of Ist, 3rd and 5th semester students.

Dilshad Qadri said the students of Under Graduate (UG) who already have passed their semester 6th are unable to go for further studies due to their backlog of semester 1st 3rd and 5th. “The backlog examination could not be conducted by University due to COVID-19 and the career of students is at stake. The university has already granted mass promotion of 2nd, 4th and 6th semester students. No mass promotion can hamper students’ future,” he explained.