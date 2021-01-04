Samagra Shiksha, SWD observe World Braille Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 4: Samagra Shiksha J&K and Social Welfare Department (SWD) Jammu today observed World Braille Day to mark the 212th birth anniversary of Louis Braille, who had invented the Braille script.

The Day was observed by Samagra Shiksha by organizing a webinar on the theme “Quality Education for Visually Impaired”. Around 100 Special Educators and Teachers participated in the webinar.

On the occasion, Kamalbir Singh Jaggi from National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD) delivered an informative lecture. Jaggi, who himself is visually impaired, shared his experiences saying that no disability can stop an individual to achieve success in life provided the motivation is maintained.

In a message, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, R R Bhatnagar, extended greetings on World Braille Day to teachers, parents and students. He said that Government is striving hard to provide barrier free access for all children with disabilities as per the RPWD Act.

Administrative Secretary School Education, B K Singh, revealed that focus of school education is gradually moving towards Inclusive Education. He said that 21 disabilities have been identified as per RPwD Act, 2016 and every possible effort is been made to identify and enroll these children into mainstream education.

Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, Dr Arun Manhas, while addressing the webinar, apprised that National Education Policy-2020 focuses on inclusiveness in schools. He informed that Samagra Shiksha J&K have distributed 42 Laptops among all the districts for enhancing the capacity of Braille Tactile Readers.

“Besides, more than 3500 spectacles have been distributed among Low Vision Children of the Union Territory and reader allowance @ Rs 2000 disbursed among children through DBT Mode. Moreover, different aids/appliances like daisy player, braille kits, smart canes, smart phones have also been distributed among eligible children during medical assessment camps,” he added.

The Day was observed by Social Welfare Department Jammu in a function held here at Residential School for Blind, Roop Nagar, Jammu.

Director Social Welfare Jammu, Smita Sethi was the chief guest on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the Director emphasized on the need to provide best possible facilities to the specially-abled persons/children for their holistic development and stressed on the development of suitable infrastructural facilities for their assimilation in the society.

District Social Welfare Officer Jammu, Ajay Salaan also apprised about the various achievements of the inmates of the Residential School for the Blinds Jammu. He was informed that the intake capacity of the RSFB has been increased from 25 to 50 inmates and efforts are being made to ensure that benefits of various schemes and programmes reach the specially-abled persons.

The Children of the participating school and other artists showcased their talent and mesmerized the audience with their performances.

Among others present were Chief Account officer, Archani Kumara; Deputy Director Social Welfare, Afsan Massod; Deputy legal remembrance Jammu, Shabana Durrani; Assistant Director Social Welfare, Kailash Devi and Assistant Director (ADM) Ranbireshwar S Jamwal.