Students need not to worry as admission process continuing smoothly in Govt Degree Colleges: Divisional Administration

71 colleges in Jammu division have intake capacity of approx 34,465 which is 25% more than previous academic session

JAMMU, Oct 1: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer today said that students need not to panic for getting admissions to the undergraduate courses as the Higher Education Department has proposed an increase of seats in Government Degree Colleges of Jammu Division.

Pertinently, on September 28 the Div Com listened to issues of students/ admission seekers. Responding to the ongoing demands by the students/aspirants for getting admissions to undergraduate courses, the Div Com discussed the issue(s) with concerned officers and some of the aggrieved students.

The students put forth their demands including increase of intake capacity, college infrastructure improvement etc. The students had also presented a memorandum of demands to the Div Com.

The Div Com assured the students that all their demands would be taken into consideration for early redressal by the Cluster University & Higher Education Department. He said that with commissioning of new degree colleges in the districts the intake capacity has already been increased.

The Director Colleges was directed to talk to the Principals of Colleges from where the demands are coming and move the proposal for increasing their intake capacity as per norms, subject to availability of infrastructure, so that students do not suffer.

The Director Colleges apprised that there are 71 colleges in Jammu division (including colleges under the Cluster University) which presently function with intake capacity of 27932 seats in 1st semester of Under Graduate courses. It was informed that keeping in view the rising demand for admission and pass out percentage of above 80 percent this year, the Higher Education Department has proposed an increase in the intake capacity to 34,465 ie a further increase of 6,533 seats.

It was also informed that as against 27724 students admitted in the undergraduate courses in the 2020-21 academic session, the proposed intake capacity now for session 2021-22 is 34465 which is around 25 percent more than the last session.

Till date a total of 26139 students have been admitted/allotted in semester-I (UG) and the process is still on.

Moreover, the Director Colleges apprised the Divisional Commissioner that 5000 seats are available in outside UT colleges for students of Jammu and Kashmir under Prime Minister’s special scholarship scheme (PMSSS).

Additionally, the admission process is also going on for seats in professional courses available in Jammu division which includes 595 seats of MBBS, 163 of BDS, 140 of BAMS, 1935 of Engineering, 480 of B.Sc Nursing, 120 of B.Sc Agriculture, 70 of B. Sc Veterinary sciences and 50 of Biotechnology etc. Accordingly, more than 8000 seats in Degree Colleges shall automatically become further available; once admissions to above mentioned professional courses are completed in the coming weeks.

The Director Colleges has briefed the Divisional Commissioner that there is no need to panic and all the students shall get the requisite admissions in the current academic degree courses (UG) in the Government Degree Colleges. He also said that things will be further smoothened in 2nd and 3rd subsequent counseling.

Further, the Director colleges informed that the college wise seats have been fixed based on the UGC guidelines on available infrastructure, faculty position, classrooms, labs etc.