Students move SC seeking intervention in CBSE class 10, 12 compartment tests

NEW DELHI: A group of students on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court, requesting the intervention of the top court to stop the decision of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct the compartment examinations for classes 10 and 12.

All India Students Association (AISA) general secretary Sandeep Saurabh, on behalf of more than 800 students from across the country, through a letter petition to the Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde and other judges, requested the Apex Court to take suo moto cognisance of the CBSE’s decision to conduct the examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The letter said the CBSE’s decision will put students, parents, teachers and staff at risk as the Coronvirus cases loom large. Citing the ongoing crisis, the letter said, the students are not against the compartment examinations, but they want a proper guideline in this regard.

Notably, the CBSE declared Class 12 results on July 13 and Class 10 results on July 15, 2020. As many as 1,50,198 students from Class 10 and 87,651 students from Class 12 have been placed for compartment examinations.

Usually these examinations are conducted in July. Though the board has confirmed the decision to conduct the tests, the dates have not yet been announced. (AGENCIES)