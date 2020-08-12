Army Jawan hailing from UP martyred in Pulwama

JAUNPUR: An Army Jawan, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur, was martyred during an encounter which ensued during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir district of Pulwama on Tuesday night.

An atmosphere of mourning prevailed as the news reached the martyr’s Sirkoni village in Jaunpur.

Jilajit Yadav (25) had joined the Army in 2014 and was in the 53rd Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles. He was martyred during the encounter in Pulwama on Tuesday. He was the only son of his parents and had become a father, three months back.

He was martyred during an encounter between the security forces and terrorists in a Cordon and Search Operation in the Pulwama district of Jammu-Kashmir.

