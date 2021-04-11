Students living in higher altitudes to get Tablet computers: LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 11: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today held an interactive session at Raj Bhavan with a 150 member delegation of Gujjar-Bakerwal Community comprising BDC Chairpersons, BDC members, and Sarpanches from different districts.

While expressing their views, the community members projected their issues and grievances and sought Lt Governor’s intervention for the redressal of the same.

Recalling his interaction with the Gujjar- Bakerwal community members in Jammu, the Lt Governor reiterated the significance of education in the progress of every community and advised the community members to promote education among their youth.

Assuring Government’s full support in educational upliftment of the community, the Lt Governor said that concrete measures are being taken to shape up the future of the students living in remote and far-flung areas.

A Comprehensive Assessment Programme is being prepared by Education Department for the students living in far off reaches who are unable to attend the school due to unfavourable weather & topological conditions for assessing their learning outcome and providing bridge courses to fill the gap, observed the Lt Governor.

To pave a strong foundation for the future generation and to fill the educational gap of seasonal migration, the Lt Governor announced that UT administration would provide Tablet Computers with pre-loaded educational content to the students living in higher altitudes without any discrimination. Besides, Mobile Solar System for lighting and charging purposes will also be provided to such students.

With new guidelines, Best Education, Good meals, Safety, and Recreational facilities would be made in Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalayas. Nine Residential schools will also be set up in different parts of J&K. It will be also ensured that Warden, Assistant Warden and Teacher, and other supporting staff are available in Gujjar and Bakerwal Hostels, the Lt Governor maintained.

While responding to the issues and demands projected by the community leaders with regard to Mobile Schools, the Lt Governor observed that Government has initiated the process to increase remuneration of the teachers working in Mobile Schools to Rs 10,000 per month for better functioning of these schools. All possibilities would be explored for improving the infrastructure of Mobile schools across J&K, he added.

Government is committed towards safeguarding the rights, besides ensuring basic amenities and socio-economic upliftment of every community of the UT without any condition or discrimination, the Lt Governor observed.