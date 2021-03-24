Student, teacher test +ve amid spike in cases

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR/JAMMU/LEH, Mar 24 : As many as 146 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir today. This is for the last one week that over 100 cases have been reported from the Valley.

Those who tested positive include 77 from Srinagar, Baramulla 29, Budgam 16, Pulwama 2, Kupwara 15, Anantnag 3, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 2 and Kulgam 1.

A student and a teacher from South Kashmir today tested positive for COVID-19.

A 10th Class student of Government Higher Secondary School Sirgufwara and a teacher from Government Degree College (GDC) Pulwama tested positive for COVID-19 today. The teacher was already under quarantine.

Moreover, 92 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 69 from Kashmir valley.

Meanwhile, 49 persons tested positive for pathogen in Jammu region, 35 of them in Jammu district, three Poonch, two each Rajouri, Kathua and Ramban and one each in Doda, Kishtwar and Reasi district.

Twenty three persons recovered from the virus including 14 in Jammu district.