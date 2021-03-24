Mehbooba to appear before ED today

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 24: Former Chief Minister and president of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) tomorrow for questioning in connection with a money laundering case.

She will appear at ED’s office in Rajbagh area of Srinagar at around 11 am tomorrow.

She was to appear before the ED at its headquarters in New Delhi on Monday but she refused to appear citing that she had prior commitments that could not be cancelled. However, she had said that she is ready and willing to be questioned in Srinagar.

Earlier, she had approached Delhi High Court to get her summons quashed but it was rejected on March 19.