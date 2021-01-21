Student counselling

Sir, It is chilly winter in kashmir, and for a student, it is a time to wake up early and rush towards coaching centers. Kashmir is one among the beautiful places on the earth, but, taking its youth into cognizance, they have made this wonderful heaven a wandering one. In kashmir, after passing class 10th examinations, students get a welcome in different coaching centers to opt their streams. But, this time they have to be carefull because what ever they will be in future is purely reflected by the subjects they opt. A student must understand and know that why he is opting a particular stream. Consistency, sticking to goals, inquisitiveness, time management and dedication is the key to success. And proper strategy, clear perspective and motivation are three basic factors they need to work upon. I see a number of students wandering in coaching centers. They go in almost every coaching center but, they are still in a dilemma and confusion. I have seen a number of students getting admission in coaching centers without consulting their parents or elders. Parents, have to give freedom and independence to their children but, to some limits. Parents are known as the best councellers of a child, but, if they become misers to give right opinions and decisions to their children, then they are responsible for their arrogance. Home is the best school for a child and a child should get proper nourishment here or else he will become unsuccessful in his goals. Parents sometimes force their children to choose medical stream: a notion typical of our society. Children have the right to choose their subject of interest. Parents must encourage them and appreciate their choice and support them fully, this will lead them to achieve their goals easily because if a person has not any sort of interest in studies he can never achieve his goal in life. When parents send their children to outside places far from home to study, they should keep in consideration that their children should not become victims of evils of our society like drug abuse etc that can set a blot on a student’s character. Hina Jaan AIIMS Handwara