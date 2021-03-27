Struggle for statehood would continue: Mula Ram

PCC protests over fuel price hike

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 27: The Pardesh Congress continued agitation against the hike in fuel prices all over India and held strong protest demonstration at Patta Bohri here today.

The protest was organized by Chairman Unorganized Workers Cell of JKPCC, Rajvir Singh and led by former ministers and JKPCC vice presidents Mula Ram, Raman Bhalla and Kanta Bhan. Chief spokesman Ravinder Sharma, general secretaries Balwan Singh, Manmohan Singh, District Jammu Rural president Hari Singh Chib and many others joined the protest. The protesters holding placards, raised slogans against the Government in a bid to raise their voice against hike in petrol and diesel prices. They demanded an immediate cut in taxes to ease the burden on the common man.

The protesters while heading towards Governor House were stopped by heavy deployment of Police.

Speaking on the occasion Mula Ram said that Congress will continue to fight for the restoration of statehood with protection to land and jobs for youth of Jammu and Kashmir apart from other burning issues like unemployment, price hike. He said that unprecedented hike in petrol, gas and diesel is due to unprecedented taxes and duties imposed by the Modi Government leading to unbearable price rise on all commodities of common use. The middle income households, have suffered much because they had a lot more to lose.

Raman Bhalla said that price rise has broken the common man’s backbone while those in power were busy talking big. He said that there was a rise in the price of pulses, LPG and other commodities but the BJP Govt is silent on the issue.

“Modi is talking big but not concerned about the plight of the common man whose backbone has been broken due to price rise. Modi Government is losing trust of the people,” he added.

PCC chief spokesman Ravinder Sharma slammed the Centre over fuel prices touching an “all-time high” and demanded that the excise duty hike affected by the Modi Government during its tenure be immediately rolled back to give relief to the masses. He attacked the Centre over the rise in fuel prices, saying people are suffering due to inflation while the Modi Government is busy in tax collection.

Senior leaders Kanta Bhan, Manmohan Singh, Balwan Singh, Hari Singh Chib, Gurdarshan Singh, Sunny Parihar, Suresh Dogra, Dr Ramankant Khajuria and others also spoke on the occasion.