PDP PAC discusses J&K situation

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 27: People’s Democratic Party today held a meeting of its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) with PDP president Mehbooba Mufti in chair and deliberated upon the prevailing political situation in J&K and the party’s response to the emerging situation.

This was the first such meeting, held here in Srinagar post party restructuring and reelection of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

Condemning the unleashing of Central Agencies to coerce and muzzle Mehbooba Mufti, the members expressed their solidarity with the party president and resolved to standby by her and the party in the fight for restoration of rights and dignity of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The PAC also rejected the ‘frivolous’ charges leveled against the party youth president Waheed ur Rehman Parra and termed his detention as part of political witch hunt demanding his immediate release. Release of all other political leaders was also demanded in the meeting.

Ruing the uncertainty and the imposed atmosphere of panic unleashed, the members lauded the resolve of PDP and unanimously endorsed the stance of the party president Mehbooba Mufti regarding the prevailing situation and issues post August 5.

Deliberating on the thaw in relations between India and Pakistan, the members welcomed the recent gestures of peace from both sides of the border and ceasefire agreement leading to de-escalation of tensions.

“The PAC urged Governments in both capitals to go beyond rhetoric, deepen the process of dialogue and broaden the scope of political engagement keeping Jammu and Kashmir front and centre of the process to make it result oriented and sustainable,” the meeting resolved.

Highlighting the dynamic shift in the geopolitical engagements of the subcontinent, the meeting observed that the stance and agenda as propounded by PDP is proving to be the guide for establishment of durable peace in the region thereby proving it more relevant than ever before.

Terming connectivity and free flow of goods and people as pivotal for upliftment of people in the subcontinent devastated by wars and penury the meeting pitched for early resumption of cross LoC trade, opening up of Srinagar- Muzaffarabad, Poonch-Rawalakote, Kargil –Skardu and Jammu-Sialkote roads.

Those who attended the meeting included Party vice presidents A R Veeri & Chaudhary Abdul Hameed, general secretaries Dr Mehboob Beig, G N Lone Hanjura, Nizam-ud-Din Bhat, Sardar Amreek Singh Reen, Arshid Malik, PAC members Sofi Abdul Gaffar, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Advocate Mohd Yusuf Bhat, Master Tasaduq Hussain and Firdous Tak.