Strict action against rumour-mongers on SRO 64 regularization

JAMMU: Taking cognizance of the rumours regarding the regularization of daily rated workers under SRO-64, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir clarified that no policy decision has been taken in this regard.

Earlier, the Government refuted a fake letter that was circulated over various social media platforms. It was conveyed that the mala fide actions intend to hoodwink people and strictest action will be taken against the perpetrators under the provisions of IPC and Information Technology Act, 2000.