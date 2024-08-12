Strengthening Village Defence

Sir,

The recent decision by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to equip Village Defence Groups (VDGs) with semi-automatic weapons and expand their numbers is a commendable step towards strengthening security in vulnerable areas.

The replacement of outdated .303 guns with more efficient weapons will significantly enhance the VDGs’ capability to confront terrorists, who are often armed with advanced weaponry.

The initiative to recruit more youth into VDGs is particularly noteworthy, as they are likely to be more agile and technologically adept, making them better prepared to handle threats.

Additionally, the establishment of permanent pickets in hilly and forested areas, along with the bolstering of local police stations and posts, will provide a robust multi-layered defense against infiltration and terrorist activities. These measures not only aim to safeguard the region but also instil a sense of security among the local population. Strengthening the VDGs and police force, along with community vigilance, is vital in the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Vikas Dubey

Jammu