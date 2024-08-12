Ensuring accountability in Health Department

Sir,

The recent High Court directive mandating the refund of salaries with interest if Health Department employees are found to be illegally appointed underscores the crucial importance of accountability in public service. While the court rightly insists that salaries cannot be withheld without due inquiry, it also emphasizes the need for thorough investigations into these appointments.

This directive balances ensuring employees are paid for their work with safeguarding public funds from misuse. By reinforcing the integrity of our institutions and advocating for transparent recruitment processes, the directive highlights the necessity for the Health Department to conduct prompt and fair inquiries to ascertain the legitimacy of these appointments and take appropriate action based on the findings.

Sham Lal

Reasi