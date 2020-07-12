Stop violations of E-tender norms

It is beyond comprehension as to why several government departments are not adhering to laid down norms while floating e- tenders. With this practice, wholly wilful, enough room was being provided to aggrieved contractors etc to raise objections and going to courts against the government. General Financial Rules about the process now standing extended to the Union Territory, the Financial Commissioner has made it rightly clear that in cases where norms were seen being flouted would invite action from the government. There were several ways to manipulate things about finding exit routes in the procedures which needed to be plugged.

Either the information, all about the developmental works were uploaded on the concerned portal incomplete or exaggerated to create confusion about certain vital points. That was being done rather deliberately for obvious reasons in spite of clear cut instructions having been given by the Finance Department, which was leading to avoidable litigations and embarrassment to the government. During downloading of documents if any difficulties were being encountered or certain points needed clarification, the same could be resolved rather than making the entire process messy. Officers needed to be identified in each department to attend to the entire process rather than the same being no one’s responsibility.