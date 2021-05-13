Stop recruitment of local boys in militancy; thwart nefarious designs of ultras: IGP Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Stressing the need for better synergy and coordination between different security agencies to thwart the nefarious designs of militants, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar has directed officers to ensure appropriate measures to stop recruitment of local boys in terror folds, a police spokesman said.

He said Mr Kumar chaired a review meeting at Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir through video conferencing with district Senior police officers of Kashmir Zone. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Central Kashmir Range (CKR) Srinagar and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar attended the meeting at PCR Kashmir.

Mr Kumar also urged upon the officers to strategise the deployments on Eid-ul-Fitr to thwart the nefarious designs of militants and anti-national elements. He also stressed for better synergy and coordination with other security agencies deployed in their respective areas. He also directed to establish special joint nakas with CRPF at strategic locations and share GPS coordinates accordingly to strengthen the security grid.

Highlighting the importance of the measures to be adopted against militancy, IGP Kashmir directed officers to ensure appropriate measures to stop recruitment of local boys in militant folds and provide opportunity to local trapped terrorists for surrender.

Mr Kumar also directed the officers to review the existing security deployed with the Panchayati Raj Institutions including District Development Council (DDC), Block Development (BDC) and Municipal Council (MC) residing in their respective areas. He further instructed officers to avoid any slackness in security of these Protected Persons (PPs) and ensure better coordination & synergy with them to avoid any untoward incident.

IGP Kashmir also reiterated the need to enhance anti-militant grid by generating specific intelligence and intensify Cordon and Search Operation ( CASOs) and anti- militant operations in their respective districts and take all proactive steps for maintaining peace and stability in their respective areas. He also emphasized upon the officers to keep strict vigil over the militant associates and take all necessary measures under law against them.

Mr Kumar also directed the officers to ensure guard checking and strict night curfew in their areas so as thwart the evil designs of the anti-national elements.

Police spokesman said IGP Kashmir was briefed by the participating officers about the overall situation scenarios in their respective areas and the measures being adopted to contain the Covid-19.

While interacting with the officers, IGP Kashmir urged upon them to revisit the existing security deployments including security and restriction arrangements in view of Covid-19. He also urged them that the strict restrictions should be exercised and the employees only with passes shall be allowed including media fraternity.

He also directed the officers to ensure hassle free movement of health workers especially doctors and avoid any kind of argument or Law and Order ( L&O) situations at the checkpoints.

Reiterating the medical significance of oxygen tankers, IGP Kashmir directed officers to ensure hassle free movement of such vehicles and treat them at par with ambulances. While mentioning the special helpline for doctors and healthcare workers established earlier on Zonal level, he directed the officers to establish a special helpline on similar pattern at district levels so as to avoid any hindrance in passage of healthcare workers. (AGENCIES)