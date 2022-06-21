Stolen scooties recovered, thief arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 21: Parade Police recovered stolen scooties and arrested a thief.

As per police sources, a complaint was lodged by a person namely Amit Gupta, son of MR Gupta of Talab Tillo with Police Post Parade stating that on May 28, 2022, one scooty parked outside Olympic Association Office, Parade bearing registration number JK02BR-5896 was stolen.

Acting over the complaint, a case under FIR Number 66/2022 under Section 379 IPC was registered at Police Station Pacca Danga and investigation started.

During investigation, one person namely Amit Sharma, son of Prabhu Dutt of Bhagwati Nagar was arrested by Parade Police led by SI Lalit Sharma under the supervision of SHO Pacca Danga Inspector Raghubir Singh, SDPO City Sharad Kalu and SP City Kulbir Handa.

During questioning, he confessed the theft of scooty and another from Nanak Nagar, Jammu. On his disclosure both the two wheelers were recovered.

Further questioning of the arrested thief is going on to ascertain his involvement in other theft cases.