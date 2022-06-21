Drug peddler arrested with contraband

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 21: Gharota Police arrested a drug peddler along with contraband.

As per police sources, a team from Police Station Gharota led by SHO Inspector Rajesh Khajuria during checking near Central Jail Kot Bhalwal intercepted a person, who was moving under suspicious circumstances.

During checking, police team recovered 135 banned intoxicant capsules, 135 intoxicant tablets and white powder suspected to be intoxicant medicine were from the possession of the person and arrested him.

The arrested person was identified as Hardeep Singh, son of Jagjit Singh of Bhour Camp District Jammu.

A case under FIR Number 57/2022 under Section 8/21/22 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Gharota and investigation started.

The arrest and recoveries were made under the supervision of SDPO Akhnoor Varun Jandial.