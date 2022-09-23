StockHolding providing Digital eStamps for bank guarantees

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 23: StockHolding has once again pioneered digital revolution by providing Digital eStamps for bank guarantees.

StockHolding is a Government company and has been a pioneer in reforming more than two century old stamp duty collection mechanism prevalent in the country.

In the year 2005, it brought technological revolution in the field of stamp duty collection by introducing highly secure and tamper-proof electronic mode of stamp duty collection through introduction of its eStamping system.

It had got PAN-India mandate from Government of India to act as central record keeping agency for stamp duty collection.

The eStamping system has not only resulted in improved revenue collections for the states, but also brought in enhanced convenience for the citizens.

Taking this technological revolution a notch higher, StockHolding has once again pioneered digital revolution by providing Digital eStamps for bank guarantees. The said facility is being offered through almost all banks in the country. Banks get connected with Stockholding through APIs for making stamp duty payment on bank guarantees through a few authorized online platforms like NeSL and SWIFT, thereby making the entire process digital, safe and seamless.

Digital eStamps by StockHolding will immensely benefit all corporate and individual users who are required use bank guarantees for various purposes, as now they can avail the said service from their banks, digitally from the convenience of their office/home. This will also add to the Government of India’s “Go-Digital” initiative.