J&K administration allots 496 kanals of land to TTD on 40-year lease for temple, allied infra

TTD to build a Temple, Spiritual Growth Centre and more facilities

JAMMU: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal to allot 496 Kanal 17 Marla to the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) for building of Temple and its allied infrastructures, Pilgrim amenities Complex, Vedapatasala, Spiritual/Meditation Centre, Office, Residential Quarters and Parking; on lease basis for a period of 40 years. In future, there would be medical and educational facilities also in the campus.

TTD, a board established by Government under the TTD Act, 1932 is a charitable organization of international repute with a proven track record of activities in the spiritual, cultural, social, and educational sphere. Its arrival in J&K will tap the tourism potential particularly pilgrim tourism in Jammu, the City of Temples, besides enhancing economic activities.

Once developed, the TTD infrastructure will be an attraction for the pilgrims and tourists in addition to the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and Amarnathji Shrine. It will enable tourists to come and stay longer in Jammu city. The future development on the campus will also contribute to economic growth of the region.