Nowgam Attack: Cop Succumbs, Militants Flee With Rifle Also

SRINAGAR: The policeman, injured in the militant attack at the residence of a BJP leader in Aribagh in Nowgam area of Srinagar succumbed to his injuries.

The militants also decamped with Ak-47 rifle of the policeman who was posted on guard duties at the BJP leader Anwar Khan.

The BJP leader was not at his residence, when the militants carried out the attack, a police officer said.

“In the attack, a policeman, Ramiz Raja, was injured and he was shifted to SMHS hospital. However he succumbed to the injuries,” the police officer said. The officer also confirmed that militants fled with rifle, of the injured cop.

Police, he said, has registered a case and started investigations.