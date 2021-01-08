Steel truss of GDC Anantnag collapses, inquiry ordered

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 8: The rooftop (steel truss) of the Boys Degree College Anantnag today collapsed prompting the district administration to order a departmental inquiry to ascertain the possible lapses.

The construction of the college building was carried out by the R&B Department and it has been said that several contractors would have been involved in the construction of the building at the cost of Rs 7 crore.

As the rooftop collapsed, the various electronic gadgets including furniture of the college that was lying under the rooftop are said to have been damaged, leading to a loss of at least Rs 2 crore to the exchequer.

The District Magistrate Anantnag, K.K. Siddha has ordered an enquiry to ascertain the cause of damage.

As per an order, a team of officers headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sheikh Ghulam Hassan with Exens R&B and PMGSY Anantnag and Representative of Principal GDC (Boys) Anantnag as the other members has been constituted.

The team has been directed to make an on-spot visit to arrive at the facts on ground, refer to records and seek expert assistance if the need arises.The team has been asked to submit a detailed enquiry report within 15 days for further course of action.