Repatriation of two boys at LoC

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Jan 8: The repatriation of two boys one from POK and another from this part of J&K was held at Chakkan-da-Bagh, cross LOC point in district Poonch.

While 14-year-old Ali Haider, son of Mohd Sharief , hailing from Mirpur (POK) had inadvertently crossed over to this side of the LOC in Poonch through Ranger Nalla on December 31, 2020, Indian boy Mohd Sharief from Mendhar area of Poonch had crossed over to POK on December 24, 2020.

Ali Haider when caught by Army troops put under questioning but found to be innocent. Later he was handed over to local police. He was provided food, clothes and shelter. The India authorities informed Pak authorities about repatriation of POK boy and also reminded them of the their request already made about repatriation of Mohd Bashir (16), resident of Poonch.

Upon this, the Pak Rangers along with Civil authorities handed over Mohd Bashir to India authorities at Chakkan Da Bagh, who stayed on that side for 16 days. He was re-united with the family. Ali Haider was also handed over to Pak Rangers and Civil officials at the LOC point which was opened today for repatriation. He was also offered gifts by the Indian officials.