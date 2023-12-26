State Taxes Deptt realizes penalty of Rs 1.71 cr from GST defaulters

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR. Dec 26: State Taxes Department has imposed penalty of Rs 1.71 crores on vehicles/defaulters from April 2023 to Dec 2023 for transporting goods in contravention of GST Act/Rules.

The enforcement activities were carried out in all the five Districts of Jammu North viz Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi and Udhampur on the directions of Commissioner State Tax J&K, Dr Rashmi Singh and Addl Commissioner, State Taxes (Adm & Enforcement), Jammu, Namrita Dogra under several sections including Sec 129 of GST Act 2017.

Deputy Commissioner Enforcement, Jammu North, Anil Kumar Chandail monitored the teams headed by State Tax Officers Bhupinder Singh, Rohit Sharma and Inspectors for daily enforcement activities in which around 27000 vehicles were intercepted/checked, 200,000 EWay Bills were verified besides realization of the penalty amount.

Special focus was laid on scrap goods from where an amount of Rs 56 lakh was realised from 48 vehicles. Department is focussing on the mass awareness/sensitization of the taxpayers and the consumers for more compliance of the GST norms and revenue realization, said a press statement, issued by the department.

Under the banner of Zonal Convergence Forum, teams in coordination of Circle officers are conducting surveys, consultation and interaction to reach out to the masses.

GST Suvidha Kenders have been made functional in all the circle offices for the convenience of consumers and taxpayers, added the release.