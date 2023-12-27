State Taxes Department Jammu Collects Record Rs 4.93 Cr. Penalty Till December 2023

Scrap, Electrical Goods, Motor Parts, Building Material dealers turn Prime GST Defaulters

JAMMU, Dec 27: Jammu and Kashmir State Taxes Department’s Jammu Division has recovered a penalty of rupees 4.93 Crores from April 2023 to December 2023 from Goods and Services Tax (GST) defaulters for various violations under the GST Act.

As per a handout, Rs 3.78 Crores has been recovered through various enforcement activities during the tax period of April to December 27, 2023, in Jammu division on various violations including e-invoicing, stock mismatch, other noncompliance while additional Rs 1.15 crores have been realized during special inspections and enforcement drives by Special Task Force. Moreover, cases with potential of more than Rs 3.50 crores tax liability on defaulters are under scrutiny.

“The major sectors on which penalties have been imposed are Metal Scrap, Electric, Electronics Goods, Motor Parts dealers, building/ construction materials, etc”, the statement reads.

Additional Commissioner State Taxes, Administration & Enforcement, Jammu, Namrita Dogra appreciated the efforts of the team led by Deputy Commissioners and State Tax Officers.

She also urged upon the Officers/Officials to redouble their efforts of enforcement action to create strong deterrence with special emphasis on transporters who are carrying goods without proper invoices and e-way bills. She also called for setting up surprise check posts on the various transition points.

In a message to taxpayers, Additional Commissioner said GST is very simple taxation law and every stakeholder must follow its guidelines. She said traders found not compile with laid down guidelines of GST act liable to pay penalties.

Namrita Dogra added that noncompliance also leads to suspension or cancellation of registration, legal proceedings or even seizure and confiscation of goods. So, it’s very important for businesses to adhere to GST rules, file returns on time, and fulfill their tax obligations to avoid these penalties and consequences.

Additional Commissioner urged taxpayers to avail the service of GST Suvidha Kendras, which is functional in all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, to clear their doubts regarding GST. She further informed that the department have a dedicated X handle @JK_GST_JK, which provides all necessity information from tax notifications to changes/ upgradation in GST law.