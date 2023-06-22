Special Investigation Unit Attaches House Of LeT Militant Associate In Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Jun 22: Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of J&K Police on Thursday attached the house of Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) militant associate for harbouring and providing logistic support to militants in Bijbehara town of south Kashmir.

“SIU Shopian attached the residential house of a terrorist associate in Subhanpora Bijbhera area of Anantnag district, after obtaining necessary sanctions from competent authority”, a statement of SIU said.

“Terrorist associate Zubair Ahmad Ganai resident of Subhanpora Bijbhera has been found used by terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT”, the statement reads.

Accordingly, the process for attachment of property belonging to the accused falling within the ambit proceeds of terrorism was initiated by SIU Shopian under section 25 of UA(P) Act, it said.

“During the course of investigation in case FIR No. 22/2022 of Police Station Zainpora Shopian, under UA(P) Act, a residential house of Abdul Rehman Ganai son of Mohammad Shaban Ganai father of of terrorist associate Zubair Ahmad Ganai resident of Subhanpora Bijbhera has been found used by terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT”, the statement further said.

The general public is once again advised to not harbour or provide shelter or extend logistics to terrorists and their associates in their houses or premises, the statement added.