State Head IOCL Jitendra Kumar calls on LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, October 12: Jitendra Kumar Executive Director and State Head, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Kumar discussed with the Lt Governor issues related to the setting up of Srinagar Depot at new land, Tankage addition commensurate with increased demand, and setting up of LPG bottling assistance plant for IOCL at Anantnag with the capacity to dispatch 3240 LPG cylinders per day.

The Lt Governor assured the Executive director of all the assistance from the UT administration for ensuring smooth operations of the supply chain of the Corporation to cater the demands of local population.

Later, Rakesh Sehgal, Director NIT Srinagar also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him about the functioning of NIT Srinagar and the progress with regards to academics achievements and research oriented activities.

The Lt Governor advised the Director to continue maintaining high standards of academics and research development with special focus on preparing the entrepreneurs and leaders of the future.