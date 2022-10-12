Dr Karan Singh meets LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, October 12: Dr. Karan Singh, former Union Minister & Member of Parliament met Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, here at Raj Bhavan today.

Dr. Karan Singh and the Lt Governor discussed various matters with regards to development of Jammu Kashmir and welfare of the people, besides other issues of public importance.

Dr. Karan Singh was accompanied by his son and former legislator, Sh Vikramaditya Singh.