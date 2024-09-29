Stage Set For 3rd And Last Phase Of J&K Poll; 39.18 Lakh Electors Eligible To Vote Across 40 AC

Elaborate arrangements put in place for smooth & hassle-free voting

415 candidates in fray; 5060 polling stations and 240 special polling stations established across 7 districts.

JAMMU, Sept 29: More than 39.18 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their electoral franchise during the last Phase-III of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election to be held on 01st October 2024 across the 40 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in 7 districts of the Union Territory, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Pandurang K Pole said.

In Kashmir Division, 16 Assembly Constituencies including Karnah, Tregham, Kupwara, Lolab, Handwara, Langate, Sopore, Rafiabad, Uri, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Wagoora-Kreeri, Pattan, Sonawari, Bandipora, Gurez (ST) and in Jammu Division 24 Assembly Constituencies comprising Udhampur west, Udhampur east, Chenni, Ramnagar (SC), Bani, Billawar, Basohli, Jasrota, Kathua( SC), Hiranagar, Ramgarh(SC), Samba, Vijaypur, Bishnah(SC), Suchetgarh(SC), R.S Pura, Jammu South, Bahu, Jammu East, Nagrota, Jammu West, Jammu North, Akhnoor(SC), Chhamb will also go to the polls in this phase..

Polling Stations and Staff: In this phase, there are 5060 Polling stations across 7 districts of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua and Jammu will be established. Four election staff, including Presiding Officer will be stationed in every polling station. In total, more than 20,000 Polling staff will be deployed on duty for 3rd phase election.

Voters: Total 39,18,220 lakh voters eligible to exercise their franchise. Out of them, there are 20,09,033 male voters; 19,40,092 female voters and 57 third gender voters. As many as 1.94 lakh youth between the age 18-19 years, along with 35,860 Person with Disabilities (PwDs) and 32,953 elderly voters above the age of 85 are also eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase.

Mock Poll and actual poll time: The voting will take place from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm and before that there will be mock poll in the polling stations in presence of the polling agents. Also, the voting will continue even after 6.00 pm, if voter’s queue is still there in the Polling Station premises to exercise their right to vote.

Facilities at Polling Station: Every polling station will be provided with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF’s) like drinking water, electricity, toilet, ramp, furniture, veranda/shed besides wheel chairs will also be provided to the needy. The ballot unit will also have a list of contesting candidates in brail script. Where ever required, there will be separate queues for senior citizens and specially-abled persons facilitating them with early polling. Additionally, there will be a voter help desk, manned by the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO), to extend necessary help whenever required.

Special Polling Stations: There will be 50 polling booths managed by women, known as Pink Polling Stations, 43 polling stations manned by specially abled persons and 40 polling stations manned by youths. Also, there will be 45 green polling stations in order to spread message about environmental concern and 33 Unique Polling stations. 29 polling stations are established near the LOC/ IB for residents residing there. The purpose behind these special polling stations is to spread awareness among sections of society like women, specially abled, first-time young voters to come forward and exercise their right to vote.

Till date more than 1.07 Lacs plants have been planted in the premises of all polling stations.

Distribution of voter information slip: In order to facilitate voters in identification and also to increase voter turnout ratios, all voters have been provided with voter information slips. It is a simple black and white printed piece of paper with information like Polling Station name, date & time of poll, serial number of voter in the list, his full name, QR code but NOT the photograph of the voter. Hence, Voter Information Slips will not be allowed as proof of the identity of voters. Proof of identity will be any documents out of 12 documents, including EPIC. The BLO concerned has distributed 100% voter information slips. The citizens can also view details of the Polling Station, Parliamentary Constituency, and get the contact details of the Booth Level Officer, Electoral Registration Officer among other services, through Voter Helpline App (VHA), available on the Google Play store and Apple App Store.

Electoral Photo Identification Card (EPIC) card of all those voters who have enrolled as fresh voters or has changed their particulars through form no 8, during recently held Special Summary Roll (SSR) in the month of July- August, have been dispatched by speed post. Without waiting for receipt of these EPIC cards, they can come to polling stations with any one out of 12 IDs, the ECI has allowed for as alternate document for voter identification at Assembly Election.

Documents which can be used for voter’s identification: In addition to Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), the following 12 types of documents will also be allowed to verify a voter and aid him in voting. It is pertinent to mention here that EPIC card is NOT mandatory for voting. If some voter has misplaced his/ her EPIC card, any of the following documents can be used by him at the Polling Station and after verification. These documents are as follow:

i. Aadhaar Card

ii. MGNREGA Job Card

iii. Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office

iv. Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour

v. Driving License

vi. PAN Card

vii. Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

viii. Indian Passport

ix. Pension document with photograph

x. Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt/PSUs/Public Limited Companies

xi. Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

xii. Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card, issued by M/o Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India

SVEEP: With the aim of spreading awareness among the voters, Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) emerges as a comprehensive programme aimed at reinforcing voter education and promoting active participation in democratic process. The need for SVEEP arises from the Election Commission of India’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the participation of every voter in this monumental celebration of democracy. During the last few months, through various modes, SVEEP activities were undertaken in every nook and corner. Various activities like appeal messages in print, electronic and social media, through hoardings, banners, radio jingles etc were carried out. Street plays, use of social media influencers and icons, adventure and indigenous sport activities, along with plantation drives, painting and debate competitions were also done. Because of all these, the voter turnout is expected to be higher than the last Assembly elections.

Similarly, to ensure accessible and inclusive elections, Home Voting has been held for Persons with Disability with more than 40% benchmark disability as well as for elderly electors above the age of 85 years, for all those who had applied for the same.

Media Pass for Facilitation of poll coverage: More than 1600 journalists and cameramen of print, electronic and social media platforms have been provided with requisite pass to cover the polling process. Without compromising secrecy of vote and causing any inconvenience to the democratic exercise, they can cover the polling. Detailed instructions have been given to the journalists on the pass.

Voter turnout app and reporting of poll percentage: The Voter Turnout App will be used to display estimated provisional voter turnout details of each Assembly Constituency entered by the RO. The media can also use the same application to capture estimated voter turnout data. Approximate voter turnout data of each phase of the elections will be displayed through this app. There will be two hourly reporting of voting percentage from 9.00 am to the end of poll. The concerned ARO and RO will share the data with media accordingly. The updated figures shall also be placed in voter turnout app. These figures are always subject to, normally upward correction as the final confirmed figures are collected after receiving the statutory forms from all Polling Stations. So, till these final figures are known, figures on Voter Turnout App are to be always tentative.

Use of technology –webcasting of Polling station and GPS for vehicle: All 100 % Polling stations, (5060) in 40 Assembly Constituencies will have CCTV type cameras for live webcasting to control rooms established at District and CEO office. Cameras will be positioned in such a way so that they don’t violate the secrecy of vote.

There are few polling stations which falls in communication shadow areas. Suitable alternate arrangements in the communication shadow areas by providing Satellite Phones, Wireless sets, and Special Runners etc have been put in place. All vehicles being used in election, have been enabled with vehicle tracking system (GPS).

Candidates/ Political parties who need to obtain prior permission for campaigning purposes, can seek online permission on Suvidha app and Portal. Till date election officers have accorded permission for 6291 applications and rejected around 700. Candidates were able to campaign in nook and corner of their constituencies between morning 6.00 am to night 10 pm.

Monitoring of election expenditure – seizures: In the entire Union territory, from the date of announcement of Elections, material/cash of around Rs 128.00 Crore has been seized. These include cash, liquor, drugs and other freebees seized by Police Department valuing Rs 115.00 Crore.

Model code of conduct– observance of silence period: The public campaigning in all 40 Assembly Constituencies going to polls in 3rd Phase has conclude at 6.00 PM on 29 September, 48 hours before the closing poll hour, also known as the silence period or pre-election silence. All campaign-related activity is supposed to be halted and no one, including citizens, journalists, politicians, would be allowed to partake in any election campaign related activity during this 48-hour-long silence period.

Holding public meetings, conferences, interviews has been stopped to give the voters a peaceful break from being influenced by campaigns so that they may make a considered decision while voting. Besides, political advertisement in print media can only be done only after prior clearance from Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC). Sale of liquor, even from the licensed shops, has also been banned.

Establishment of Command-and-Control Room at CEO office and DEO offices: To monitor various election related activities and also check MCC compliance, a Command and Control Room has been established at the office of CEO J&K in Jammu and Srinagar. Similar mini control rooms have also been set up at every DEO office which are functioning 24 x 7. All electronic media channels, social media platforms are monitored here, any violation so detected, is reported and the concerned RO/ ARO issues notice. Apart from looking for MCC violation, the Control room gets live feed from more than 100% Polling Stations and GPS vehicle tracking of all vehicles being used for poll parties.

Migrant Voters and Special Polling Stations: As per the latest instructions of Election Commission of India, Special Polling Stations have been established for Migrant Voters of Kashmir Division. Total 24 special Polling Stations have been established for Migrant Voters of Kashmir Division, which includes 19 Special Polling Stations in Jammu, 4 in Delhi and 1 in Udhampur District. Special Polling Station-wise extract voter list will be with BLOs. Like all other normal polling stations, these polling stations will also have all basic facilities for voter.

Under the overall supervision of the Election Commission of India, committed to provide all basic facilities on 100% polling stations and give better experience to voters. Voters are requested to participate in the large number in all-inclusive election of J&K Legislative Assembly.