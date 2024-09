Jammu, September 29: An exchange of fire took place between militants and security forces in Manial Gali area of Rajouri district on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said that Based on specific intelligence about presence of terrorists, Joint search operation was launched by Security forces at Manial Gali (J/D of P/S Thanamandi ) Rajouri.

Contact has been established and few rounds have been fired from both sides. Area cordoned off, he said.

More details awaited.