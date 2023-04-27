SSP-T orders enquiry against cops

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 27: SSP Traffic City Jammu Fiesel Qureshi today ordered departmental enquiry against two Traffic Police personnel, one of whom was riding on a bike without helmet.

He said the Traffic officials have been challaned Rs 1000 for violation of Traffic rules.

“Both of them have been attached to the Traffic Police Lines for further action,” Qureshi said.

It may be mentioned here that a video had gone viral showing two Traffic Police officials riding on a bike. The pillion rider was not wearing helmet.