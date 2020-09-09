SSP Shakti Pathak bereaved

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: Dr Uttam Chand Shastri Pathak, an illustrious Sanskrit scholar and father of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shakti Pathak passed away today. He was 96.

Dr Uttam Chand Shastri Pathak contributed a lot for the development of Sanskrit language and was a legend of the Sanskrit literature.

He hailed from Basohli and presently he was the Principal of Chudamani Sanskrit Gurukul at Basohli. Dr Shastri held many designated posts for the development of Sanskrit language.

Dr Uttam Chand Shastri died after a brief illness and his demise is not only the great loss to the people of Jammu and Kashmir but also to the entire community that believe in the development of Sanskrit language.

He was cremated at native place of Basohli this evening.