7 more die; 3 MC presidents among 894 infected in Jammu

6 women cops, 14 others test +ve ahead of LG’s visit

* 8 from HDFC Bank, 6 DPL, 5 Power Grid, 3 ED +ve

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: Three women were among seven persons who died of Coronavirus in Jammu while the region today recorded highest ever 894 fresh cases in a single day, 583 in Jammu district alone, 20 of whom including the Chairpersons of Hiranagar and Basohli Municipal Committees and six women constables tested positive for the virus ahead of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s visit to Kathua while 52 persons were treated and discharged from various hospitals.

Click here to watch video

Twenty six CRPF personnel from Tamatar Morh Chenani, 11 civilians from Dera Bhatta Containment Zone in Kishtwar, three family members of a prominent business house living along Shakti Nagar-Canal Road, the president of Municipal Committee Nowshera and a leading Gynecologist and nine more paramedics of GMC Doda were among the today’s positives.

Twenty persons including Vijay Sharma, Chairman Hiranagar Municipal Committee and Shammi Sapolia, president Municipal Committee Basohli, both belonging to the BJP and six female constables of Women Police Station were among 20 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 as they were tested for pathogen before their meeting and security duty ahead of the Lieutenant Governor’s visit to district headquarters of Kathua today through Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT).

A total of 36 persons today tested positive in Kathua district, Deputy Commissioner OP Bhagat told the Excelsior.

Udhampur district also reported single day highest 77 Corona positive cases today including 26 CRPF personnel from Tamatar Morh in Chenani, District Magistrate Dr Piyush Singla said. Two pregnant women were among the positives of Udhampur.

Of seven Corona casualties, four were reported in Jammu district, two Rajouri and one Kishtwar.

A total of 218 persons today reported Corona positive in Rapid Antigen Testing in Jammu district, 64 of them in various Government offices and markets including seven in Trikuta Nagar, Gulami Bagh and Jai Bazaar, six District Police Lines (DPL) Jammu, two each in Gumat and KC Centre, three Enforcement Directorate, one Regional Outreach/Press Information, three Executive Engineer Estates, 13 Christian Colony Social Welfare Office Ambphalla, five Power Grid Bahu Plaza, eight HDFC Bank Rehari, five Executive Engineer PDDL Rehari, three Town Planning Organization Gandhi Nagar and six in Handloom Handicrafts Janipur.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man from Subash Nagar in Jammu district who was suffering from Bilateral Community Acquired Pneumonia and was COVID positive died at Chest Diseases Hospital this morning, Medical Superintendent Dr Rajeshwar Sharma said.

A 55-year-old woman from Bahu Fort, who was admitted in the GMC Jammu since September 4 with hypertension and diabetes and was positive for COVID-19, died early today. A 55-year-old man from Tindey Kalan and 62-year-old woman from Ghazipur, RS Pura, who were co-morbid and COVID positive also died in the GMC Jammu, according to Medical Superintendent Dr Dara Singh.

A 70-year-old man from Bandrai Ganara in Kalakote tehsil of Rajouri district, who had injury after fall in the house died in the GMC Rajouri late last night. He tested positive for pathogen. Another man in mid-seventies from Sodhra bridge in Sunderbani died of the virus in the GMC Rajouri, SSP Chandan Kohli told the Excelsior.

A 72-year-old woman from Town Hall Kishtwar died in the District Hospital where she was tested Corona positive.

Jammu district accounted for 583 COVID cases today.

Sources said three members of a prominent business house’s family residing along Shakti Nagar-Canal Road have tested positive for the virus.

Seventy one persons today reported positive for Coronavirus in Rajouri district.

They include Nowshera Municipal Committee president Narinder Kumar of BJP, 14 persons from Sunderbani, eight each Rajouri and Thanna Mandi, seven Nowshera, three Kalakote and two from Thanna Mandi among others.

Of 31 positives in Doda, a leading Gynecologist and nine more paramedics were found infected in the GMC. Two IRP personnel also tested positive. Other positives were locals who were tested in random sampling.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Doda Sagar D Doifode today declared a number of areas as Containment Zone including parts of village Gatha, Udrana, State Bank of India, Sarool Bag including Radio Station Colony, village Changa Gowari of Gandoh, Associate Hospital GMC including CMO office, JK Bank Nagri Branch and Mohallas Tondwah, Anwarbad and Iqbal Abad following Corona cases there.

Eleven persons from Dera Bhatta Containment Zone and four employees and patients from District Hospital Kishtwar today tested positive for COVID-19 in the district.

A PNB employee from Ramban and a private worker of Banihal were among the Corona positives of Ramban district.

Of 28 positives in Reasi district and 11 in Poonch, all were locals while out of 30 positive cases in Samba district, 26 were locals and four travelers. A head constable of Vijaypur police station in Samba district today tested Corona positive.

A total of 52 persons were today discharged from various COVID hospitals of Jammu region after testing negative including 23 in Jammu district, 13 Udhampur, nine Kathua, five Rajouri and one each in Samba and Kishtwar districts.

As per the official figures, Jammu region now has 14097 Corona cases, 6608 of whom are active positives while 7366 have been treated and discharged and there have been 123 casualties.

The Union Territory of Ladakh today recorded 40 new Corona cases-12 in Leh and 28 in Kargil district taking Corona tally to 3142. Of them, 778 were active cases while 2329 patients have been treated and there were 35 casualties.