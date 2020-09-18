SSP Samba reviews law and order situation

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Sept 18: Rajesh Sharma newly appointed Senior Superintendent of Police Samba in place of SSP Shakti Kumar Pathak who was transferred recently today convened an introductory meeting with all gazetted officers of district Samba soon after assuming the charge.

Later he visited all the branches of District Police Office Samba and urged the staff members to work with dedication and devotion towards their assigned duties. He also reviewed the law and order as well as security situation in the district.