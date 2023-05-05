SSP Samba deploys women police officials in anti drug drive

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, May 5: Senior Superintendent of Police Samba Benam Tosh has strategically deployed women police officials in district Samba to play pivotal role in anti- drug drive.

With a view to give effective response to drug challenge and to completely eradicate the narco menace from the district, SSP Samba has deployed well-trained dynamic women officials in District Anti NDPS Team, District Special Branch (DSB) and strategic Police Station duties.

First time, woman officials would be seen laying surprise nakas exclusively near certain suspected ‘chitta’ hotspots, along National Highway and lateral routes.

Lady officials are having undergone commando courses besides tough basic training and some of them are highly educated : post graduates , graduates, tech -savvy professional officials having possessed all professional acumen required for policing under challengeable circumstances.

Lady police officials’ work on anti NDPS front would be apart from routine women Police work of dealing with complaints of women for which one Women Cell located within the premises of Police Station Samba exclusively manned by women officials and Women Help Desks exclusively manned by women officials are properly functioning at all Police Stations of the district.