Employees, public suffering as posts of DHS, DFW vacant for last 1 month: JKMEF

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 5: Jammu Kashmir Medical Employees Federation (JKMEF) today said that public as well as employees are wandering from pillar to post for their genuine work as the posts of Director Health Services (DHS) and Director Family Welfare (DFW) have been lying vacant for over one month.

Click here to watch video

“It is first time in history after independence that such decorative posts have been kept vacant for prolong time. The posts of Director Health Services and Director Family Welfare are lying vacant from 1st April 2023 after the retirement of Dr Saleem Ur Rehman,” said Sushil Sudan, president JKMEF while addressing a press conference, here today.

Sudan said that due to non availability of Director Health Services and Director Family Welfare lot of work are lying pending in both the wings of Health Department. Stating that many employees are waiting for their transfer for which the portal has been closed on 01-04-2023, Sudan requested the Government to keep this portal open till the post of Director Health Service is not filled.

He said a number of files of Health employees and public are waiting the nod of Director Health for terminal ill patients who are waiting to get their treatment of Kidney/Liver Transplant from higher institute but Government seems in no hurry to fill this important post.

The JKMEF president said that the salary of FMPHW is pending for last six month but despite repeated requests to Government, the issue of pending salary is not resolved till date. He said the salary of FMPHW and other staff working under 2211 head is disbursed from the state coffer all over the country and budgetary grant sanction later on by the Central Government but this rule is not implemented in JKUT.

Sudan appealed the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Secretary Dr Arun Mehta to solve the issue of permanent employees at the earliest.