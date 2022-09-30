SSP Jammu refutes rumors about ‘child kidnappers gang’

Jammu, Sept 30: SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli on Friday refuted rumors in Jammu district about a “gang of kidnappers kidnapping children”.

“In recent past, some rumors have been spread in Jammu district areas that a gang involved in kidnapping / theft of children is active,” the SSP Jammu said in a statement. “No report is available with police regarding any such gang and the talks are merely rumors. However, Jammu Police have increased patrolling and vigil in the areas,” he added.

He further said that any such information with parents / guardians or any other person may kindly be shared with the nearest police station or police post.