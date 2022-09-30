School timing in Jammu from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

JAMMU, Sept 30: The School Education Department on Friday changed school timing for all government and private institutions of summer zone areas of Jammu division from 9 Am to 3 pm.

Director of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) in a official communique has ordered, “All the government and recognised private schools falling in summer zone of Jammu division shall observe school timing as 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M within Municipal Limits.”

However from outside the municipal limits or the rural areas of the region, the school timing shall be from 10:00 Am to 4:00 Pm areas from October-01.