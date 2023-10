JAMMU, Oct 13: Senior Superintendent of Police Jammu, Chandan Kohli has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the cabinet secretariat on deputation basis.

“The competent authority has approved the appointment of Chandan Kohli, (IPS of AGMUT Cadre 2013) as Deputy Secretary in the Senior Executive Cadre of the Cabinet Secretariat on deputation basis,” read a communication issued by the Centre.

