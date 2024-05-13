Lok Sabha Polls | Srinagar Records Over 36% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM

SRINAGAR, May 13: Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency has recorded over 36 percent voter turnout till 5 pm even as voting is underway with long queues of voters outside the polling stations.
Here are the details:
Central Shalteng – 24.76 percent
Chadoora – 46.60 percent
Char-e-Shareef – 53.23 percent
Channapora – 20.93percent
Eidgah – 25.68 percent
Ganderbal – 46.81 percent
Habba Kadal – 13.25 percent
Hazratbal – 26.28 percent
Kangan (ST) – 55.55 percent
Khan Sahib – 48.50 percent
Khanyar – 23.06 percent
Lal Chowk – 26.01 percent
Pampore – 35.86 percent
Pulwama – 39.25 percent
Rajpora – 42.80 percent
Shopian – 45.04 percent
Tral – 37.52 percent
Zadibal – 27.52 percent
