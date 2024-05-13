Lok Sabha Polls | Srinagar Records Over 36% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM

SRINAGAR, May 13: Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency has recorded over 36 percent voter turnout till 5 pm even as voting is underway with long queues of voters outside the polling stations.

Here are the details:

Central Shalteng – 24.76 percent

Chadoora – 46.60 percent

Char-e-Shareef – 53.23 percent

Channapora – 20.93percent

Eidgah – 25.68 percent

Ganderbal – 46.81 percent

Habba Kadal – 13.25 percent

Hazratbal – 26.28 percent

Kangan (ST) – 55.55 percent

Khan Sahib – 48.50 percent

Khanyar – 23.06 percent

Lal Chowk – 26.01 percent

Pampore – 35.86 percent

Pulwama – 39.25 percent

Rajpora – 42.80 percent

Shopian – 45.04 percent

Tral – 37.52 percent

Zadibal – 27.52 percent