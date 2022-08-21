Srinagar Municipal Corporation Suspends 5 Officials Pending Inquiry

Corruption Or Dereliction Of Duty Won’t Be Tolerated: Athar Amir Khan

SRINAGAR, Aug 21: Srinagar Municipal Corporation has placed under suspension five officials under suspension pending inquiry against them.

According to three separate orders, those placed under suspension include Ilyas Ahmad Sheikh Ward Officer, and Nissar Ahmad Mir, Jr. Building Inspector (Ward.No.190; Mst Nighat Ara, I/C Ward Officer Ward No 20 (the then Ward Officer, Ward No. 18) and Mr Hafizullah Parray, Building Inspector (Ward No. 18), and Mst Nighat Jan, Sr Building Inspector (Ward No 08 (the then Building Inspector, Ward No 13).

Syed Abul Qasim, Joint Commissioner (S), SMC has been appointed as Enquiry Officer into the allegations against Ilyas Ahmad Sheikh, Nissar Ahmad Mir and Mst Nighat Jan.

Similarly, I/C Superintending Engineer, Drainage Circle SMC has been appointed as Enquiry Officer with regarding to allegatiosn against Mst Nighat Ara and Hafizullah Parray respectively.

The inquiry officers, according to orders, copies, have been asked to charge sheet the suspended officials immediately and furnish report with “clear remarks and recommendations.”

While no specific allegations have been mentioned in the orders, the officials have been placed under suspension in terms of Rule 31(a) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956.

Talking to Commissioner SMC, Athar Amir Khan said: “We have made it clear to everyone working here that corruption or any kind of dereliction of duty will not be tolerated. Perform or Go. That’s it.” (Agencies)