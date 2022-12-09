Srinagar-Leh highway, Mughal road closed for traffic after fresh snowfall

SRINAGAR, Dec 9: The Srinagar-Leh road was closed on Friday for vehicular movement after fresh snowfall at Zoji La Pass, officials said on Friday.

They said that Mughal road was also closed owing to the snowfall.

Quoting an official, that the Srinagar-Leh highway has been closed keeping in view the slippery condition of the road.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir police traffic on its official Twitter handle also confirmed that SSG road & Mughal Road has been closed for vehicular movement.

“Traffic update at 0700 hrs. Traffic plying on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. Mughal road and SSG Road closed for vehicular movement due to fresh snowfall,” Traffic Police tweeted. (KNO)