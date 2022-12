EMPLOYMENT (09-12-2022)

WANTED

WANTED A FEMALE COOK FROM NEAR BY AREA FOR 3 FAMILY MEMBERS IN SUBHASH NAGAR NEAR JALEBI MORH.

TIMING:- 0930 TO 0430

OR FROM 0930 TO 1PM AND EVENING 5:30 TO 7 PM

CONTACT:-9906205984

SALARY:-7500/-

A.K. ENGINEERS &

CONTRACTORS PVT. LTD.

CIN: U45400JK2015PTC004554

REQUIRE FULL TIME COMPANY SECRETARY

* CANDIDATE MUST BE QUALIFIED COMPANY SECRETARY AND MEMBER OF THE INSTITUTE OF COMPANY SECRETARIES IN INDIA.

* CANDIDATE SHOULD HAVE 2 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE

* REMUNERATION NEGOTIABLE

APPLICATION ALONG WITH THE SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS SENT BY POST/COURIER/BY HAND ON OR BEFORE 15.12.2022 ADDRESSED TO:-

A. K.ENGINEERS & CONTRACTORS PVT. LTD., REGD. OFFICE: BINDRA HOUSE, IIIRD FLOOR, PLOT NO.3, SECTOR-2, OPPOSITE MATADOR STAND, CHANNI HIMMAT, JAMMU, J&K

JMCT OPC PVT LTD.

URGENT REQUIRED STAFF FOR NEW BRANCH OPENING SOON:

1. OFFICE ASSISTANT FEMALE= (F) NO.5 MINIMUM QUALIFICATION – GRADUATE AND EXPERIENCE OF MINIMUM 1 YR OF OFFICE WORK + COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE MUST

2. TELECALLER = NO. 29 (F) MINIMUM QUALIFICATION – GRADUATE WITH EXPERIENCE + COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE MUST

3. MARKETING EXECUTIVE NO. 55 (M/F) MINIMUM QUALIFICATION = 12TH AND ABOVE

4. TOUR OPERATOR NO. 9 (M/F) MINIMUM QUALIFICATION BBA OR 2YRS. RELEVANT EXPERIENCE OF TOUR & TRAVELS

5. OFFICE BOY(PEON) NO. 10 (MALE ONLY)

(STARTING SALARY: 15K & ABOVE FOR DESERVING CANDIDATES)

MAIL UR CV TO TOWERSJMC@GMAIL.COM

WHATSAPP US UR CV ON 8493094333

CONTACT US: 9797323565/8493094333

REQUIRED

REQUIRED FULL TIME OR PART TIME FEMALE MAID OR COOK FOR A SMALL FAMILY IN CHANNI HIMMAT.

CONTACT: 9419193252

REQUIRED FEMALE CANDIDATES

1. TELECALLER – 16

2. OFFICE COORDINATOR -1

3. MARKETING EXECUTIVE – 22

4. BACKUP DATA ENTRY – 2

QUALIFICATION GRADUATE

WALK IN INTERVIEW ON 09,10,11TH, 11AM TO 3PM

NORTH QUEST TECHNOLOGY PVT LTD

126A GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

7006491414

URGENT REQUIREMENT

JSM IT AND ADVERT SOLUTIONS PVT LTD. URGENT REQUIREMENT. 10TH, 12TH, GRADUATE, B.TECH, SUPERVISOR, ACCOUNTANT , COMPUTER OPERATORS, OFFICE ADMIN, RECEPTIONISTS, MARAKATING EXECUTIVE, SECURITY GUARD, HR EXECUTIVE, SOFTWARE, DEVELOPER, DIGITAL MARKETING. DRIVER LMV, HMV CALL 9055055628 ADDRESS GREATER KAILASH FAWARA CHOWK NEAR PETROL PUMP.

REQUIRED STAFF

OFFICE HEAD – 02 F

SALES EXECUTIVE – 05 M

DEALS IN ALL KINDS OF LOANS

PESONAL LOAN, HOME LOAN, BUSINESS LOAN, LAP- AUTO LOAN

VISIT: ORAL SOLUTION AND COMPANY

23 B/B, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

9070011150

VACANCY

B. PHARMA/M. PHARMA

A REPUTED AND SSI PHARMACEUTICALS COMPANY BASED AT IGC PHASE-1, SIDCO, SAMBA (JK- UT)- 184121. REQUIRED FOR PRODUCTION/QUALITY CONTROL.

PREFERENCE FOR EXPERIENCE PERSON.

FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY.

COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE IS MUST.

SEND YOUR RESUMED ON WHATSAPP NO. 9721111196

REQUIRED

WE ARE LOOKING FOR A FEMALE RECEPTIONIST CUM STORE INCHARGE.

WITH MIN 2 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE.

QUALIFICATION:GRADUATE & SHOULD HAVE BASIC COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE

CANDIDATE SHOULD BE ABLE TO JOIN IMMEDIATELY.

CONTACT NO: 0191-3574089, 0191-2582081

EMAIL: HRSRTECHNOMED@GMAIL.COM

ADDRESS: SR TECHNOMED

PLOT NO 22B, NEAR ARYA SAMAJ MANDIR BAKSHI NAGAR JAMMU.

VACANCY

REQUIRE COMPUTER OPERATOR FOR DAY TO DAY WORK.

* MUST HAVE GOOD COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE

* MUST HAVE SKILLS IN MICROSOFT EXCEL, ONLINE TENDERING, BILLING SOFTWARE

JOB TIMING 10 AM TO 8 PM.

ONLY SERIOUS CANDIDATES PLEASE CALL

PH: 7307973990

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED FEMALE / MALE CANDIDATE FOR OFFICE PURPOSE ( HAVING BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER)

SALARY NO BAR

FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE

231/ A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

SEND YOUR RESUME AT INFO@TRINITYVAASTU.COM

CALL 9999051719 , 9419190432

REQUIRED

REQUIRED

EXPERIENCED DRIVER FOR HOME

CONTACT NO 9052116000

“FEMALE HOUSE HELPER (MAID) REQUIRED”

” FEMALE HOUSE HELPER (MAID) REQUIRED FOR GOLE PULI TALAB TILLO”

1. TIME -10:00AM TO 6:00 PM

2. SALARY – 16000

3. MUST DO COOKING , WASHING CLOTHES , CLEANING FLOORS AND UTENSILS AND DUSTING …

4. PREFERRED NEAR GOLE PULI ….

CALL AT 9419203350 …

REQUIRED SALES PERSON MALE

FOR ELECTRICAL OUTLET SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT: 9419203511

TIMING 10 TO 8

STAFF REQUIRED FOR LEADING SECURITY COMPANY

GENERAL MANGER 01 (FINANCE AND MARKETING) MINIMUM 15 YRS EXPERIENCE HANDLE INDEPENDENT OFFICE WORK

OFFICE ASSTT 01: MALE/FEMALE (GRADUATION/COMPUTER KNOWING MINIMUM 10 YRS’S EXPERIENCE

TELLY CALLER 01: FEMALE/GRADUATION/MINIMUM 3 YRS EXPERIENCE IN INTERNATIONAL CALL CENTRE

SALARY NO BAR FOR DESERVING CANDIDATE

PLZ CONTACT WITH ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS

24X7 VISION SECURITY AND ALLIED PVT LTD

OPP UNION BANK OF INDIA KUNJWANI BY PASS JAMMU

MOBILE NO 9419150455